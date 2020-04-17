Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) Shares Sold by Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors cut its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) by 18.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 22,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,209 shares during the period. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF comprises about 1.0% of Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF were worth $1,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the first quarter valued at about $277,000. Schwab Charitable Fund acquired a new stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,647,000. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 16.3% in the first quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 6,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 18.9% during the first quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 158,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,805,000 after purchasing an additional 25,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,814,000.

Shares of GSY traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.97. 409,433 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 998,836. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.22. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 52-week low of $46.87 and a 52-week high of $50.51.

Recommended Story: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.