Investment Analysts’ Price Target Changes for April, 17th (ALS, AQN, BIP, CEC1, DHER, DPW, EDV, KUT, MFI, NFLX)

Investment Analysts’ price target changes for Friday, April 17th:

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) had its price target cut by Canaccord Genuity from C$16.50 to C$16.00.

Get Altius Minerals Co alerts:

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) was given a $16.00 target price by analysts at TD Securities. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) was given a $14.50 price target by analysts at National Bank Financial. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) had its target price reduced by National Bank Financial from $50.00 to $49.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Ceconomy (ETR:CEC1) was given a €5.00 ($5.81) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) was given a €95.00 ($110.47) target price by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) was given a €35.00 ($40.70) target price by analysts at Baader Bank. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$34.00 to C$36.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

RediShred Capital (CVE:KUT) was given a C$1.15 price target by analysts at Pi Financial. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI) had its price target raised by Berenberg Bank from C$25.00 to C$27.00.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) was given a $420.00 price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR (NYSE:PBR) had its price target lowered by Bank of America Corp from $11.00 to $10.00. Bank of America Corp currently has a buy rating on the stock.

People (CVE:PEO) was given a C$10.50 price target by analysts at National Bank Financial. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) had its price target raised by Bank of America Corp from $42.00 to $50.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Renault (EPA:RNO) was given a €20.00 ($23.26) price target by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Stroeer SE & Co KGaA (ETR:SAX) was given a €65.00 ($75.58) price target by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Stelco (TSE:STLC) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$16.00 to C$10.00.

Tricon Capital Group (TSE:TCN) had its price target lowered by Scotiabank from C$13.50 to C$10.25.

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$29.00 to C$24.00.

Spin Master (TSE:TOY) had its target price raised by Jefferies Financial Group Inc from C$13.00 to C$20.00.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) had its target price lowered by Bank of America Corp from $42.00 to $40.00. Bank of America Corp currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) had its price target trimmed by Canaccord Genuity from C$28.00 to C$23.00.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) had its target price cut by Bank of America Corp from $80.00 to $74.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Altius Minerals Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altius Minerals Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.