Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Stryker (SYK)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Stryker (NYSE: SYK):

4/15/2020 – Stryker had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $210.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/13/2020 – Stryker was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $155.00 price target on the stock.

4/13/2020 – Stryker had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $240.00 to $205.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/1/2020 – Stryker was downgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $150.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $248.00.

4/1/2020 – Stryker had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $243.00 to $201.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/27/2020 – Stryker had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $250.00 to $210.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/27/2020 – Stryker had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $235.00 to $200.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/25/2020 – Stryker had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $247.00 to $162.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/24/2020 – Stryker had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $250.00 to $145.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/6/2020 – Stryker had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $255.00 to $247.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/4/2020 – Stryker is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of SYK opened at $174.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.58. The company has a market capitalization of $65.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.90, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $199.93. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $124.54 and a 1 year high of $226.30.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The medical technology company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 25.75%. Stryker’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 8.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.85%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Stryker by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,676,289 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,879,007,000 after acquiring an additional 213,858 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Stryker by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,579,828 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $959,331,000 after acquiring an additional 185,637 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Stryker during the 4th quarter worth $604,447,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Stryker by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,466,020 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $307,777,000 after acquiring an additional 28,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its holdings in Stryker by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,414,662 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $295,286,000 after acquiring an additional 4,717 shares in the last quarter. 73.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

