Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for 1-800-Flowers.Com (FLWS)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for 1-800-Flowers.Com (NASDAQ: FLWS):

4/16/2020 – 1-800-Flowers.Com was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. is a leading e-commerce provider of floral products and gifts, in terms of number of customers and revenue. With the development of the company’s online business and a strategic acquisition, they have continuously expanded their product offerings, most recently to include gourmet foods and home and garden merchandise. As a result, the company has developed relationships with customers who purchase products not only for gifting occasions but also for everyday consumption. “

4/13/2020 – 1-800-Flowers.Com was downgraded by analysts at DA Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $14.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $26.00.

4/9/2020 – 1-800-Flowers.Com was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/2/2020 – 1-800-Flowers.Com was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/31/2020 – 1-800-Flowers.Com was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/20/2020 – 1-800-Flowers.Com had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Noble Financial. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock.

3/17/2020 – 1-800-Flowers.Com was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/10/2020 – 1-800-Flowers.Com was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

2/22/2020 – 1-800-Flowers.Com was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

Shares of FLWS opened at $14.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $914.28 million, a P/E ratio of 23.56 and a beta of 1.03. 1-800-Flowers.Com Inc has a 52 week low of $11.15 and a 52 week high of $21.77.

Get 1-800-FlowersCom Inc alerts:

1-800-Flowers.Com (NASDAQ:FLWS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty retailer reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $605.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $611.01 million. 1-800-Flowers.Com had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 3.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that 1-800-Flowers.Com Inc will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FLWS. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in 1-800-Flowers.Com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in 1-800-Flowers.Com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $197,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its holdings in 1-800-Flowers.Com by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 17,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 23,564 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA purchased a new position in shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $386,000. 38.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gourmet food and floral gifts for various occasions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral; Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets; and BloomNet Wire Service. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, jewelry, and plush stuffed animals.

Featured Story: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for 1-800-FlowersCom Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1-800-FlowersCom Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.