Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Manhattan Associates (MANH)

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ: MANH) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

4/17/2020 – Manhattan Associates was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "sell" rating.

4/16/2020 – Manhattan Associates was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $67.00 price target on the stock.

4/14/2020 – Manhattan Associates had its price target lowered by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $102.00 to $70.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/9/2020 – Manhattan Associates had its price target lowered by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $110.00 to $80.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/17/2020 – Manhattan Associates was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/28/2020 – Manhattan Associates was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating.

2/18/2020 – Manhattan Associates is now covered by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of MANH stock opened at $55.86 on Friday. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.20 and a 12 month high of $90.46. The stock has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 42.32 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.43.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.09. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 58.03%. The firm had revenue of $152.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MANH. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 111.5% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 332 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Manhattan Associates in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Manhattan Associates in the 4th quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Manhattan Associates in the 1st quarter worth about $84,000.

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

