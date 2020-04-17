Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Thor Industries (THO)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Thor Industries (NYSE: THO):

4/16/2020 – Thor Industries had its price target raised by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $45.00 to $60.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/14/2020 – Thor Industries had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $69.00 to $62.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/8/2020 – Thor Industries was downgraded by analysts at Northcoast Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

4/8/2020 – Thor Industries was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/2/2020 – Thor Industries was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/26/2020 – Thor Industries was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/20/2020 – Thor Industries was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/12/2020 – Thor Industries was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Thor Industries manufactures a wide range of recreational vehicles (RVs) at various manufacturing facilities located in Indiana and Ohio and sold through independent dealers in the U.S. and Canada. “

3/11/2020 – Thor Industries was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $57.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Thor Industries manufactures a wide range of recreational vehicles (RVs) at various manufacturing facilities located in Indiana and Ohio and sold through independent dealers in the U.S. and Canada. “

3/10/2020 – Thor Industries had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $95.00 to $75.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/10/2020 – Thor Industries had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $85.00 to $75.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/5/2020 – Thor Industries had its price target lowered by analysts at Sidoti from $93.00 to $90.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/3/2020 – Thor Industries was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

Shares of THO opened at $49.62 on Friday. Thor Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.30 and a 52 week high of $89.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41, a PEG ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.18 and a 200-day moving average of $65.50.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The construction company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Thor Industries had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 55.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 1st. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.89%.

In related news, Director Jan Suwinski bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.19 per share, with a total value of $74,380.00. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Scout Investments Inc. raised its position in Thor Industries by 99.7% during the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 437,953 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,473,000 after purchasing an additional 218,600 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Thor Industries by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,234 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Thor Industries by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,493 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Thor Industries by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 30,441 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Thor Industries by 227.6% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. 99.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Thor Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Towable Recreational Vehicles and Motorized Recreational Vehicles. The company offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, International, Tommy Bahama, Flying Cloud, Sport, Basecamp, and Nest travel trade names, as well as Interstate series of Class B motorhomes; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

