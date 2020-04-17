Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for World Fuel Services (INT)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of World Fuel Services (NYSE: INT) in the last few weeks:

4/8/2020 – World Fuel Services was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “World Fuel Services Corporation is a global energy management company involved in providing supply fulfillment, energy procurement advisory services, and transaction and payment management solutions to commercial and industrial customers, principally in the aviation, marine and land transportation industries. “

4/2/2020 – World Fuel Services was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

4/1/2020 – World Fuel Services was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “World Fuel Services Corporation is a global energy management company involved in providing supply fulfillment, energy procurement advisory services, and transaction and payment management solutions to commercial and industrial customers, principally in the aviation, marine and land transportation industries. “

3/31/2020 – World Fuel Services was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “World Fuel Services Corporation is a global energy management company involved in providing supply fulfillment, energy procurement advisory services, and transaction and payment management solutions to commercial and industrial customers, principally in the aviation, marine and land transportation industries. “

3/26/2020 – World Fuel Services was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

3/25/2020 – World Fuel Services was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “World Fuel Services Corporation is a global energy management company involved in providing supply fulfillment, energy procurement advisory services, and transaction and payment management solutions to commercial and industrial customers, principally in the aviation, marine and land transportation industries. “

3/24/2020 – World Fuel Services was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “World Fuel Services Corporation is a global energy management company involved in providing supply fulfillment, energy procurement advisory services, and transaction and payment management solutions to commercial and industrial customers, principally in the aviation, marine and land transportation industries. “

3/18/2020 – World Fuel Services was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/4/2020 – World Fuel Services was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “World Fuel Services Corporation is a global energy management company involved in providing supply fulfillment, energy procurement advisory services, and transaction and payment management solutions to commercial and industrial customers, principally in the aviation, marine and land transportation industries. “

3/3/2020 – World Fuel Services was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $32.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “World Fuel Services Corporation is a global energy management company involved in providing supply fulfillment, energy procurement advisory services, and transaction and payment management solutions to commercial and industrial customers, principally in the aviation, marine and land transportation industries. “

2/28/2020 – World Fuel Services had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They now have a $43.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $46.00.

Shares of NYSE INT opened at $23.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. World Fuel Services Corp has a 52 week low of $20.49 and a 52 week high of $44.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.22 and its 200 day moving average is $37.18. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.50, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.27.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.23. World Fuel Services had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The company had revenue of $9.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that World Fuel Services Corp will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 26th. World Fuel Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.34%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in World Fuel Services by 86.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 10,734 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 4,988 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in World Fuel Services by 13.3% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 77,774 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,106,000 after acquiring an additional 9,101 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in World Fuel Services in the fourth quarter valued at $387,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in World Fuel Services by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 878,195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,131,000 after acquiring an additional 43,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in World Fuel Services by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,592,693 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $103,810,000 after acquiring an additional 12,815 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.15% of the company’s stock.

World Fuel Services Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel, and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment supplies fuel, and related products and services to commercial airlines, second and third tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, private aircraft, military fleets, the U.S.

