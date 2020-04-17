Invictus Hyperion Fund Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $1,863.00 (IHF)

Invictus Hyperion Fund (CURRENCY:IHF) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 17th. Invictus Hyperion Fund has a market capitalization of $9.17 million and approximately $1,863.00 worth of Invictus Hyperion Fund was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Invictus Hyperion Fund token can now be bought for $0.0766 or 0.00001075 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Invictus Hyperion Fund has traded 15.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002677 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014094 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $195.21 or 0.02736749 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.03 or 0.00224777 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00056188 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00049470 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000694 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Invictus Hyperion Fund Token Profile

Invictus Hyperion Fund’s total supply is 122,438,337 tokens and its circulating supply is 119,573,659 tokens. Invictus Hyperion Fund’s official Twitter account is @ic_invictus. The official website for Invictus Hyperion Fund is invictuscapital.com/hyperion. The Reddit community for Invictus Hyperion Fund is /r/invictuscapital and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Invictus Hyperion Fund

Invictus Hyperion Fund can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Invictus Hyperion Fund directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Invictus Hyperion Fund should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Invictus Hyperion Fund using one of the exchanges listed above.

