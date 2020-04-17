Ion Geophysical Corp (NYSE:IO) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Ion Geophysical Corp (NYSE:IO) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 566,500 shares, a decline of 23.5% from the March 15th total of 740,300 shares. Currently, 6.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 618,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Shares of IO traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.47. The stock had a trading volume of 173,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 577,243. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.19. Ion Geophysical has a twelve month low of $1.13 and a twelve month high of $14.72. The firm has a market cap of $22.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 4.31.

Ion Geophysical (NYSE:IO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($1.03). The company had revenue of $42.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ion Geophysical will post -2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ion Geophysical news, CEO Christopher Theron Usher bought 11,000 shares of Ion Geophysical stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.30 per share, for a total transaction of $47,300.00. Also, Director James M. Lapeyre, Jr. bought 100,000 shares of Ion Geophysical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.75 per share, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 417,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $731,102.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 162,163 shares of company stock worth $410,301. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ion Geophysical by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 28,385 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 7,285 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ion Geophysical in the fourth quarter valued at about $98,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Ion Geophysical in the fourth quarter valued at about $107,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Ion Geophysical by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 87,940 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 14,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ion Geophysical by 64.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 41,903 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 16,369 shares during the last quarter. 38.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IO has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised Ion Geophysical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Ion Geophysical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded Ion Geophysical to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th.

About Ion Geophysical

ION Geophysical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a suite of services and products for seismic data acquisition and processing the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: E&P Technology & Services, Operations Optimization, and Ocean Bottom Integrated Technologies.

