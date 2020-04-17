IP Group’s (IPO) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

IP Group (LON:IPO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

IP Group stock opened at GBX 55.30 ($0.73) on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 55.59 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 63.02. The company has a market cap of $567.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.69, a current ratio of 5.49 and a quick ratio of 5.42. IP Group has a 12 month low of GBX 41.45 ($0.55) and a 12 month high of GBX 104 ($1.37).

IP Group Plc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in seed, early stage, start-up, incubation, and mature financing. The firm also provides seed capital financing to spin out companies from the universities. It seeks to invest in the life sciences, physical sciences, energy & renewables, medical equipment and supplies, healthcare, technology, cleantech, intellectual property, pharmaceuticals & biotechnology, information technology & communications, and chemicals & materials.

