iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) Shares Purchased by Moody National Bank Trust Division

Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 19.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 71,964 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,845 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IEMG. TIAA FSB lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 25,577,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,375,053,000 after purchasing an additional 572,113 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,351,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,758,000 after purchasing an additional 656,054 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,775,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,716,000 after purchasing an additional 622,526 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,638,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,599,000 after purchasing an additional 278,396 shares during the period. Finally, RiverFront Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 2,172,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,789,000 after purchasing an additional 347,235 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.13. 24,729,572 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,375,443. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $35.65 and a 52-week high of $55.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.68 and a 200-day moving average of $49.77.

