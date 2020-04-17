iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors decreased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 42.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,239 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 1.9% of Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. First Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. TI Trust Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

IVV stock traded up $7.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $287.49. 6,439,953 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,555,995. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $220.28 and a 12-month high of $340.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $270.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $305.76.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a $1.5314 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $6.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.