iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) is Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s Largest Position

Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 279,429 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,457 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF makes up approximately 14.3% of Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $15,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of USMV. CXI Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 165.9% during the fourth quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 609 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the fourth quarter worth $45,000.

USMV stock traded up $0.30 on Thursday, reaching $58.43. 4,491,584 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.33 and a 200-day moving average of $63.46. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a twelve month low of $47.44 and a twelve month high of $55.45.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a $0.3133 dividend. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th.

