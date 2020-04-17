iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Sold by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP reduced its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,921 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $4,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USMV. Shelter Ins Retirement Plan acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the third quarter valued at about $110,098,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,622,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,533,657,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598,458 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,835,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424,892 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,117,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 2,709.3% in the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,006,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,047,000 after acquiring an additional 970,976 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF stock traded up $1.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $59.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,046,437 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $57.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.43. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a $0.3133 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%.

Featured Story: Tariff

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.