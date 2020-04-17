iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Sold by Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lowered its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 19.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 24,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,680 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $1,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stone House Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 10.9% in the first quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 65,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,563,000 after buying an additional 6,476 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 503.6% during the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,244,000 after purchasing an additional 31,642 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Investment Consultants Holding Company LLC increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Investment Consultants Holding Company LLC now owns 88,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,780,000 after purchasing an additional 3,691 shares in the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 100,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,427,000 after purchasing an additional 9,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 11,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter.

USMV traded up $1.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $60.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,327,907 shares. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 52-week low of $47.44 and a 52-week high of $55.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.43.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a $0.3133 dividend. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th.

