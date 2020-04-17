iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Position Decreased by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP trimmed its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,194,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,254 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises about 5.9% of Allworth Financial LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $177,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMA Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $3,098,000. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $2,765,000. RDA Financial Network grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 36.9% during the third quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 8,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 2,413 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 14.1% during the third quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at $2,978,000.

Shares of QUAL stock traded up $2.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $89.44. The stock had a trading volume of 1,551,122 shares. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.23. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $71.96 and a 12-month high of $88.63.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.4104 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th.

