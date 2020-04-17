iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Sold by Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors decreased its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 13.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 16,517 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust comprises approximately 1.4% of Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $1,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 71.1% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 163,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,372,000 after purchasing an additional 67,994 shares during the period. Cadinha & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 1,546,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,430,000 after buying an additional 24,979 shares in the last quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 391,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,682,000 after buying an additional 120,188 shares in the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 551,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,771,000 after buying an additional 11,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,006,000.

IAU stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.07. 1,291,791 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,951,855. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.72. iShares Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $12.12 and a 1-year high of $16.69.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

