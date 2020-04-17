iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Bought by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 6,883.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 255,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 251,878 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $13,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3,484.6% during the fourth quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 719.1% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA traded up $1.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $55.65. 1,893,872 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,935,922. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $45.72 and a 1 year high of $70.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.84.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Further Reading: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.