iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Stake Cut by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP cut its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 169,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,622 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for about 0.6% of Allworth Financial LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Allworth Financial LP owned approximately 0.13% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $19,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MUB. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,626,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,552,162,000 after purchasing an additional 961,922 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 6,663,243 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $759,010,000 after purchasing an additional 803,572 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,539,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $631,022,000 after purchasing an additional 430,765 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,762,443 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $542,490,000 after purchasing an additional 322,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APCM Wealth Management for Individuals purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $35,787,000.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of MUB traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $113.51. 73,605 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,052,513. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $100.03 and a 12-month high of $118.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.88.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Article: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.