iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Purchased by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 3,263.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,884 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,382 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,035,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Chatham Capital Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 9,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, River Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWM traded up $5.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $122.33. 5,034,953 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,541,355. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $95.69 and a 1-year high of $170.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $122.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.39.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a $0.4199 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

