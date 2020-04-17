iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Shares Bought by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 75,312 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,161 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IWR. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 18,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 36.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,482,000 after purchasing an additional 16,748 shares in the last quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 17.7% during the third quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 106,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,148,000 after purchasing an additional 16,091 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 34.2% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 261,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,616,000 after purchasing an additional 66,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 16,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWR traded up $1.86 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.04. 3,689,688 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,440,032. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $36.03 and a 52 week high of $62.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.54.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.266 per share. This is a boost from iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

