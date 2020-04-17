iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Stock Holdings Lessened by Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,662 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000.

Get iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHV traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $110.93. 2,901,154 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,999,255. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $110.03 and a fifty-two week high of $112.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.63.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

Featured Article: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.