iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Stock Position Raised by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 106,935.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 146,638 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 146,501 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Allworth Financial LP’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Allworth Financial LP owned about 0.11% of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $24,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IVW. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 81.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,641,000 after buying an additional 12,069 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 17,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,087,000 after buying an additional 2,239 shares during the last quarter. High Falls Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,923,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 26,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,846,000 after buying an additional 1,806 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

IVW traded up $3.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $185.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 637,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,139,519. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $170.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $186.45. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $140.84 and a twelve month high of $211.15.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.5028 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $2.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Article: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.