iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Shares Sold by Ellis Investment Partners LLC

Ellis Investment Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 24.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,788 shares during the period. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF comprises about 3.9% of Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Ellis Investment Partners LLC owned 0.22% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $8,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,417,000. Country Club Trust Company n.a. increased its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 69.0% in the 1st quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 12,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after buying an additional 5,028 shares in the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 61.0% in the 1st quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 140,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,061,000 after buying an additional 53,310 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 7.4% in the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 216,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,654,000 after purchasing an additional 14,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 53.3% in the first quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 16,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 5,805 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IJS stock traded up $4.90 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $105.19. 511,662 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 421,951. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $85.63 and a 12-month high of $162.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $108.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.96.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a $0.5326 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $2.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

