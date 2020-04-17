ITT Inc (NYSE:ITT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

ITT Inc (NYSE:ITT) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,650,000 shares, a growth of 55.7% from the March 15th total of 1,059,900 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 926,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ITT. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in ITT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ITT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of ITT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of ITT by 1,851.4% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 722 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ITT by 555.6% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 767 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. 92.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ITT stock traded up $2.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.89. 803,951 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 909,459. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.56 and its 200 day moving average is $63.26. ITT has a twelve month low of $35.41 and a twelve month high of $75.56. The firm has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.64.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The conglomerate reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $719.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $717.17 million. ITT had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 11.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ITT will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.169 per share. This is a positive change from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. ITT’s payout ratio is currently 17.85%.

ITT has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded ITT from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. UBS Group raised ITT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on ITT from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (down from $85.00) on shares of ITT in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded ITT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. ITT currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.88.

ITT Company Profile

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures braking pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

