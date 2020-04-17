J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) Short Interest Update

J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,120,000 shares, a decrease of 28.8% from the March 15th total of 5,787,800 shares. Approximately 3.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,150,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days.

In other J M Smucker news, CFO Mark R. Belgya sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $82,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 48,942 shares in the company, valued at $5,383,620. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of J M Smucker by 129.5% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 35,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,738,000 after buying an additional 20,254 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden increased its holdings in J M Smucker by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 48,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,358,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in J M Smucker by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,870,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,885,000 after purchasing an additional 203,675 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its holdings in J M Smucker by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 59,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in J M Smucker by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 21,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.33% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on J M Smucker from $108.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on J M Smucker from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price target on shares of J M Smucker in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised J M Smucker from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $92.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised J M Smucker from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. J M Smucker presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.69.

Shares of NYSE:SJM traded up $0.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $121.58. The company had a trading volume of 1,138,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,135,459. The stock has a market cap of $13.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.19 and a beta of 0.14. J M Smucker has a one year low of $91.88 and a one year high of $128.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.12. J M Smucker had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 8.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that J M Smucker will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current year.

J M Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes the domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin Donuts, and Cafe Bustelo branded coffee.

