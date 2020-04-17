J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY) Earns Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on J Sainsbury from GBX 280 ($3.68) to GBX 285 ($3.75) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on J Sainsbury from GBX 215 ($2.83) to GBX 214 ($2.82) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a report on Monday, February 17th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised J Sainsbury to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from GBX 217 ($2.85) to GBX 263.60 ($3.47) in a report on Friday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 241.15 ($3.17).

LON SBRY opened at GBX 201.60 ($2.65) on Friday. J Sainsbury has a twelve month low of GBX 171.19 ($2.25) and a twelve month high of £201.30 ($264.80). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.93, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion and a PE ratio of 112.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 201.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 211.36.

About J Sainsbury

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Retail – Food; Retail – General Merchandise and Clothing; Financial Services; and Property Investment.

