Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J) Short Interest Down 23.6% in March

Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,660,000 shares, a decline of 23.6% from the March 15th total of 3,481,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,190,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of Jacobs Engineering stock traded up $5.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $84.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,017,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,153,631. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.92. Jacobs Engineering has a fifty-two week low of $59.29 and a fifty-two week high of $104.00.

Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. Jacobs Engineering had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 7.54%. On average, analysts predict that Jacobs Engineering will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Michael R. Tyler sold 9,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.70, for a total transaction of $943,879.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,857,725. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert C. Davidson, Jr. sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $336,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,522,048. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

J has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Jacobs Engineering from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded Jacobs Engineering from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on Jacobs Engineering from $106.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on Jacobs Engineering in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.17.

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. Jacobs provides professional services through two lines of businesses: Critical Mission Solutions, and People and Places Solutions.

