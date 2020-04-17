Jan Koelble Buys 100,000 Shares of Splitit (ASX:SPT) Stock

Splitit (ASX:SPT) insider Jan Koelble acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.36 ($0.26) per share, for a total transaction of A$36,000.00 ($25,531.91).

Shares of SPT stock traded up A$0.07 ($0.05) during trading on Friday, hitting A$0.53 ($0.38). The company had a trading volume of 3,615,038 shares. The company has a quick ratio of 11.78, a current ratio of 11.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is A$0.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is A$0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.79. Splitit has a 52 week low of A$0.32 ($0.22) and a 52 week high of A$1.28 ($0.90).

About Splitit

Splitit Payments Ltd, a technology company, provides credit card based installment solutions to businesses and retailers in Israel. Its Splitit Payment Platform operates as an intermediate layer between a merchant's platform and its existing payment gateway. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

