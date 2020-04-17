JCIC Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Tc Pipelines Lp (NYSE:TRP)

JCIC Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Tc Pipelines Lp (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 69.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,193 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 235,501 shares during the quarter. Tc Pipelines comprises 2.8% of JCIC Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. JCIC Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Tc Pipelines were worth $4,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TRP. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tc Pipelines by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,194 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its stake in shares of Tc Pipelines by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 13,685 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $752,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Tc Pipelines by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,268 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Tc Pipelines by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 38,622 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,059,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Tc Pipelines by 144.4% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 550 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. 62.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TRP traded up $0.69 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.09. The stock had a trading volume of 4,037,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,511,007. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.14 and its 200 day moving average is $50.75. Tc Pipelines Lp has a 52 week low of $32.37 and a 52 week high of $57.92. The stock has a market cap of $43.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Tc Pipelines (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The pipeline company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. Tc Pipelines had a net margin of 30.61% and a return on equity of 13.97%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Tc Pipelines Lp will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.612 dividend. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This is a boost from Tc Pipelines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Tc Pipelines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.08%.

TRP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Tc Pipelines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. National Bank Financial upgraded Tc Pipelines from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Tc Pipelines from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Tc Pipelines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Tc Pipelines in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.79.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Energy segments. The company transports natural gas to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, and other businesses.

