JCIC Asset Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Shaw Communications Inc (NYSE:SJR)

JCIC Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Shaw Communications Inc (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,611 shares during the period. JCIC Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Shaw Communications were worth $1,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Shaw Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $84,193,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Shaw Communications by 358.3% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,134,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,172,000 after purchasing an additional 4,013,948 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Shaw Communications by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,197,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,096,000 after buying an additional 2,605,288 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Shaw Communications by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,103,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,041,000 after buying an additional 1,897,127 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its position in Shaw Communications by 6,680.8% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,327,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,977,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308,030 shares during the last quarter. 51.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SJR traded up $0.94 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.48. 963,671 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 900,686. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.99. The firm has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.67. Shaw Communications Inc has a 1 year low of $12.20 and a 1 year high of $21.00.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 9th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.08. Shaw Communications had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 13.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Shaw Communications Inc will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.0707 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.15%. This is a positive change from Shaw Communications’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. Shaw Communications’s payout ratio is currently 77.78%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Shaw Communications from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Shaw Communications in a research note on Sunday, April 12th. TD Securities raised shares of Shaw Communications to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of Shaw Communications from a “sector perform under weight” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides broadband Internet, Shaw Go WiFi, video, and digital phone services to residential customers; and Internet, data, WiFi, digital phone, and video services to business customers.

