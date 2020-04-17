JCIC Asset Management Inc. Has $7.39 Million Position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

JCIC Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 12.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,507 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada accounts for approximately 4.6% of JCIC Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. JCIC Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $7,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Royal Bank of Canada during the first quarter worth $27,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Royal Bank of Canada during the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new position in Royal Bank of Canada during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Institutional investors own 42.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RY stock traded up $3.36 on Friday, hitting $62.33. The stock had a trading volume of 1,524,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,582,567. Royal Bank of Canada has a one year low of $49.55 and a one year high of $82.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.37. The company has a market cap of $86.19 billion, a PE ratio of 9.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.12. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 17.32%. The business had revenue of $9.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.08 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.816 per share. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 22nd. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.24%. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is presently 48.28%.

RY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. CIBC restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research report on Monday, February 24th. ValuEngine downgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Cfra decreased their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from $83.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.14.

Royal Bank of Canada Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers check and savings accounts; home equity and auto financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual fund, self-directed brokerage account, and guaranteed investment certificate services; and credit cards, and payment products and solutions for individuals.

