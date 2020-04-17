Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc.’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:SPR)

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Spirit AeroSystems in a report released on Tuesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now forecasts that the aerospace company will earn ($1.52) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.49). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Spirit AeroSystems’ Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.07 EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.65) EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.30 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.05 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $95.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group raised Spirit AeroSystems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine lowered Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. TheStreet lowered Spirit AeroSystems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $74.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Spirit AeroSystems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.07.

Shares of NYSE:SPR opened at $19.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.77, a P/E/G ratio of 61.35 and a beta of 1.83. Spirit AeroSystems has a 1 year low of $13.69 and a 1 year high of $92.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.74.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.78). Spirit AeroSystems had a net margin of 6.74% and a return on equity of 37.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.85 EPS. Spirit AeroSystems’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 5,542,281 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $403,922,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384,829 shares during the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP increased its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 64.2% in the fourth quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 4,530,301 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $330,168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770,725 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,745,147 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $273,389,000 after purchasing an additional 34,888 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,434,574 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $177,448,000 after purchasing an additional 321,371 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 108.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,287,799 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $93,855,000 after purchasing an additional 668,599 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.85% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.72%.

About Spirit AeroSystems

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies commercial aero structures in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and related spares, as well as maintenance, repairs, and overhaul (MRO) services.

