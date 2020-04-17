Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) Earns Media Impact Rating of 3.00

Headlines about Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) have been trending positive recently, InfoTrie reports. InfoTrie ranks the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Jefferies Financial Group earned a news impact score of 3.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave press coverage about the financial services provider an news buzz score of 3 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of JEF traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,915,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,367,291. The firm has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Jefferies Financial Group has a 52 week low of $11.20 and a 52 week high of $24.03.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 24.03%. The business’s revenue was up 71.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Jefferies Financial Group will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. Jefferies Financial Group’s payout ratio is 45.45%.

JEF has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised Jefferies Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut Jefferies Financial Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Jefferies Financial Group Company Profile

Jefferies Financial Group Inc, a financial services company, engages in investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. the company also offers equities research, sales, and trading services; equity finance services comprising financing, securities lending, and other prime brokerage services; and wealth management services to high net worth individuals, their families and businesses, private equity and venture funds, and small institutions.

