Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (NYSE:JLL) Shares Bought by Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (NYSE:JLL) by 608.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,864 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $1,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Bank & Trust increased its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 30.9% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 4.8% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $896,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle during the fourth quarter valued at about $94,845,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle during the fourth quarter valued at about $283,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle during the fourth quarter valued at about $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Jones Lang LaSalle alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Bank of America downgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $183.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.67.

NYSE:JLL traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $107.14. 24,296 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 611,292. The company’s 50 day moving average is $116.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.49. Jones Lang LaSalle Inc has a twelve month low of $78.29 and a twelve month high of $178.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.91.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $6.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.82 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 2.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.99 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle Inc will post 8.85 EPS for the current year.

Jones Lang LaSalle Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides commercial real estate and investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing, logistics and supply-chain management, corporate finance, mortgage origination and servicing, debt placement, project and development management/design, digital, property management, energy and sustainability, real estate investment banking, integrated facilities management, research, investment management and advisory, strategic consulting and advisory, investment sale, tenant representation, lease administration, and valuations.

Featured Article: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.