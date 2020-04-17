JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Kellogg (NYSE:K) Price Target to $66.00

Kellogg (NYSE:K) had its target price raised by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $63.00 to $66.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 2.98% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised Kellogg from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $70.00 to $79.00 in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Bank of America upgraded Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $53.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, December 20th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Kellogg in a report on Sunday, February 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Kellogg from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Buckingham Research decreased their target price on Kellogg from $78.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kellogg has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.75.

Shares of K stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $64.09. The company had a trading volume of 157,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,605,955. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.56 billion, a PE ratio of 22.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $61.68 and its 200 day moving average is $64.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. Kellogg has a one year low of $51.34 and a one year high of $71.05.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 41.84% and a net margin of 7.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.61, for a total transaction of $7,061,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven A. Cahillane acquired 16,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $65.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,098,197.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 50,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,303,411.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 400,000 shares of company stock worth $25,482,000 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of K. Surevest LLC raised its stake in shares of Kellogg by 20.6% in the first quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 40,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,459,000 after buying an additional 6,994 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. raised its position in Kellogg by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 9,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. raised its position in Kellogg by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 5,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC raised its position in Kellogg by 465.2% during the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 28,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 23,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Kellogg during the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. 87.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through U.S. Snacks, U.S. Morning Foods, U.S. Specialty Channels, North America Other, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific segments. Its principal products include crackers, cookies, crisps and other savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, fruit-flavored snacks, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

