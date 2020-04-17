JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) Price Target to $56.00

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) had its target price lifted by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $52.00 to $56.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.13% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on THS. Zacks Investment Research cut TreeHouse Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on TreeHouse Foods in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upgraded TreeHouse Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, March 19th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised TreeHouse Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.39.

Get TreeHouse Foods alerts:

Shares of NYSE:THS traded down $0.85 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.64. 27,211 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 694,929. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.75 and its 200-day moving average is $47.15. TreeHouse Foods has a 52-week low of $33.50 and a 52-week high of $67.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10. TreeHouse Foods had a positive return on equity of 6.26% and a negative net margin of 7.61%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TreeHouse Foods will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TreeHouse Foods news, CEO Steven Oakland bought 7,000 shares of TreeHouse Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.20 per share, for a total transaction of $260,400.00. Also, SVP Maurice Alkemade sold 3,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.60, for a total transaction of $166,358.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought 9,500 shares of company stock worth $350,690 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Asset Management boosted its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 99.1% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management now owns 135,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,534,000 after purchasing an additional 67,418 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management increased its position in TreeHouse Foods by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management now owns 58,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,553,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. Global Thematic Partners LLC increased its position in TreeHouse Foods by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Global Thematic Partners LLC now owns 378,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,686,000 after acquiring an additional 77,305 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in TreeHouse Foods by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Frank Co increased its position in TreeHouse Foods by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Russell Frank Co now owns 85,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,749,000 after acquiring an additional 6,613 shares during the period.

TreeHouse Foods Company Profile

TreeHouse Foods, Inc operates as a food and beverage manufacturer in the United States, Canada, and Italy. The company operates through Baked Goods, Beverages, Condiments, Meals, and Snacks segments. The Baked Goods segment offers candies, cookies, crackers, in-store bakery products, pita chips, pretzels, refrigerated dough, retail griddle waffles, pancakes, and French toasts.

See Also: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for TreeHouse Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TreeHouse Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.