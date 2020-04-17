JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) Price Target to $34.00

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) had its target price raised by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 17.53% from the stock’s current price.

KHC has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Friday, February 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kraft Heinz has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.65.

Shares of Kraft Heinz stock traded down $0.30 on Friday, hitting $28.93. The company had a trading volume of 5,087,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,249,032. The company has a market cap of $34.27 billion, a PE ratio of 10.15, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.85. Kraft Heinz has a 52 week low of $19.99 and a 52 week high of $33.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.75.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.61 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 5.93%. The company’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kraft Heinz will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KHC. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 114.9% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 323.5% in the first quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highwater Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. 57.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

