JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILLF)

Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILLF)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Demant A/S in a research report on Thursday, April 9th.

Shares of WILLF stock remained flat at $$20.70 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 11 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,060. Demant A/S has a twelve month low of $20.70 and a twelve month high of $33.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.70 and its 200 day moving average is $28.41.

About Demant A/S

Demant A/S, a hearing healthcare company, develops, manufactures, and sells products and equipment to enhance people's hearing in Europe, North America, the Pacific, Asia, and internationally. Its products include hearing devices and implants; diagnostic instruments; and personal communication systems, such as headsets and solutions for the professional call center and office market, as well as consumer headsets for the gaming and mobile segments.

