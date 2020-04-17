JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for AVEVA Group (OTCMKTS:AVEVF)

AVEVA Group (OTCMKTS:AVEVF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on AVEVF. Barclays lowered shares of AVEVA Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AVEVA Group in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. AVEVA Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:AVEVF remained flat at $$42.54 during midday trading on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.43. AVEVA Group has a fifty-two week low of $33.20 and a fifty-two week high of $68.57.

AVEVA Group Company Profile

AVEVA Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering and industrial software for process and hybrid industries in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. It provides solutions covering various aspects of the asset life cycle, including conceptual modeling and 3D design, process simulation, optimization, and manufacturing operations management.

