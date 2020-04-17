JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for TELE2 AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:TLTZY)

TELE2 AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:TLTZY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup raised shares of TELE2 AB/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of TELE2 AB/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. DNB Markets lowered shares of TELE2 AB/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Danske upgraded shares of TELE2 AB/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TELE2 AB/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. TELE2 AB/ADR has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.00.

Get TELE2 AB/ADR alerts:

OTCMKTS TLTZY traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.90. 14,252 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,473. TELE2 AB/ADR has a 52-week low of $5.01 and a 52-week high of $8.01. The company has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion, a PE ratio of 25.55 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.65 and its 200-day moving average is $7.21.

About TELE2 AB/ADR

Tele2 AB (publ), a telecom operator, provides telecommunication services for residential and business customers. The company offers mobile voice telephony, handset data, messaging, and value-added services, such as handset insurance, antivirus, and content services; mobile broadband services; and fixed voice and broadband, TV, and fixed and mobile telephony services.

Featured Article: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Receive News & Ratings for TELE2 AB/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELE2 AB/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.