JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) Target Price to $17.00

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 45.55% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Hostess Brands from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. ValuEngine raised Hostess Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Hostess Brands in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hostess Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Hostess Brands in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.33.

Shares of TWNK stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $11.68. The company had a trading volume of 100,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,697,000. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 21.18 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.34 and its 200 day moving average is $13.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Hostess Brands has a one year low of $9.32 and a one year high of $14.86.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.16. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 4.44% and a net margin of 6.95%. The company had revenue of $216.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.66 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hostess Brands will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Hostess Cdm Co-Invest, Llc sold 133,202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.11, for a total transaction of $1,879,480.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 45,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $638,237.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 24.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new stake in Hostess Brands in the first quarter worth $341,466,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 73.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,404,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,854,000 after purchasing an additional 5,244,152 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 11,375,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943,941 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 13.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,990,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,884,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210,670 shares in the last quarter.

About Hostess Brands

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes fresh sweet baked goods in the United States. It primarily offer a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, snack pies, and related products. The company operates in two segments, Sweet Baked Goods and In-Store Bakery.

