JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Target Price to C$24.00

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) had its price objective reduced by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$29.00 to C$24.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 117.79% from the stock’s previous close.

TECK.B has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$30.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Teck Resources from C$26.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Teck Resources from C$23.00 to C$20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. TD Securities lowered their price target on Teck Resources from C$29.00 to C$27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on Teck Resources from C$30.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Monday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Teck Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$24.27.

Shares of TSE:TECK.B traded down C$0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$11.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,387,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,990,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.03, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$11.60 and its 200 day moving average price is C$18.38. The company has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.19. Teck Resources has a 52 week low of C$8.15 and a 52 week high of C$34.31.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

