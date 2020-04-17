JSECOIN (JSE) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Exchanges

JSECOIN (CURRENCY:JSE) traded down 81.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 17th. JSECOIN has a market capitalization of $7,693.29 and $10.00 worth of JSECOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One JSECOIN token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN and IDEX. During the last week, JSECOIN has traded 89.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About JSECOIN

JSECOIN’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 443,479,880 tokens. The official message board for JSECOIN is jsecoin.com/blog. JSECOIN’s official Twitter account is @jsecoin. The Reddit community for JSECOIN is /r/JSEcoin_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. JSECOIN’s official website is jsecoin.com.

Buying and Selling JSECOIN

JSECOIN can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and LATOKEN. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JSECOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JSECOIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy JSECOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

