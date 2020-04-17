K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its holdings in shares of K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN) by 23.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 206,327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,495 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.50% of K12 worth $4,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of K12 by 0.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 68,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,334,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in K12 by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of K12 by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 73,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P grew its stake in shares of K12 by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 26,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 1,891 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of K12 by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 47,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,000 after buying an additional 2,106 shares during the period. 87.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get K12 alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LRN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of K12 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine cut shares of K12 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of K12 in a research report on Thursday. Sidoti cut their price target on shares of K12 from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of K12 from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. K12 currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.75.

Shares of K12 stock opened at $23.59 on Friday. K12 Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.06 and a 1 year high of $37.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 3.84. The company has a market capitalization of $970.17 million, a P/E ratio of 29.86, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of -0.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.22.

K12 (NYSE:LRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. K12 had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 5.15%. The company had revenue of $257.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.21 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. K12’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that K12 Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other K12 news, insider Kevin Chavous sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.18, for a total transaction of $181,620.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 66,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,341,768.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.75% of the company’s stock.

About K12

K12 Inc, a technology-based education company, together with its subsidiaries, provides online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade in the United States and internationally. The company also offers curriculum and technology solutions for full-time virtual and blended programs; full-time virtual programs, semester courses, and supplemental educational products; teacher training, teaching, and other academic and technology support services to public schools, school districts, private schools, charter schools, early childhood learning centers, and corporate partners.

Featured Story: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for K12 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K12 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.