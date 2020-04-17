Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) Price Target Cut to $92.00

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $105.00 to $92.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 21.87% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Kaiser Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. BidaskClub downgraded Kaiser Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Kaiser Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on Kaiser Aluminum in a report on Thursday, January 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. Kaiser Aluminum has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.33.

Get Kaiser Aluminum alerts:

Kaiser Aluminum stock traded up $2.75 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $75.49. 84,556 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 147,710. The company has a quick ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Kaiser Aluminum has a 52 week low of $54.54 and a 52 week high of $117.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 19.87 and a beta of 1.25.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.04. Kaiser Aluminum had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 14.93%. The company had revenue of $369.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $377.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.77 earnings per share. Kaiser Aluminum’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kaiser Aluminum will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jack A. Hockema sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.14, for a total transaction of $1,264,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha Windward LLC boosted its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 4,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum in the first quarter valued at about $10,236,000. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 3.2% in the first quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 187,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,014,000 after acquiring an additional 5,806 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 22.9% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after buying an additional 2,740 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 764,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,826,000 after purchasing an additional 6,156 shares during the period. 97.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Kaiser Aluminum

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation manufactures and sells semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products. The company offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used principally for aerospace and defense, automotive, consumer durables, electronics, electrical, and machinery and equipment applications.

Featured Article: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Kaiser Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaiser Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.