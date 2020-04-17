Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Shares Sold by Pwmco LLC

Pwmco LLC cut its holdings in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 92,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,520 shares during the period. Kansas City Southern comprises approximately 3.9% of Pwmco LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Pwmco LLC owned 0.10% of Kansas City Southern worth $11,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 47,192 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,277,000 after buying an additional 887 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 83,450 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,612,000 after buying an additional 5,980 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Kansas City Southern in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KSU traded up $4.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $139.36. 1,506,534 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,456,728. The company has a market cap of $12.90 billion, a PE ratio of 25.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.99. Kansas City Southern has a 52 week low of $92.86 and a 52 week high of $178.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The transportation company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.18. Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The business had revenue of $731.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $716.19 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Kansas City Southern will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 6th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.19%.

In other Kansas City Southern news, EVP Warren K. Erdman sold 3,800 shares of Kansas City Southern stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.30, for a total transaction of $624,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,344,468.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Delano Jose Guillermo Zozaya sold 13,700 shares of Kansas City Southern stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.24, for a total transaction of $2,250,088.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,605,247.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on KSU shares. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $193.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $182.00 price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Kansas City Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $188.00 to $170.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.80.

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

