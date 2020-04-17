Keeler Thomas Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Keeler Thomas Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 1,289.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,020 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,651 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 2.9% of Keeler Thomas Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Keeler Thomas Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $1,586,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 78,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,922,000 after buying an additional 2,669 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,651,000. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the period. Finally, Headinvest LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 27,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,207,000 after buying an additional 2,635 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded up $3.94 during trading on Friday, hitting $143.14. The stock had a trading volume of 6,409,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,184,617. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.36. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $109.49 and a 1 year high of $172.56.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

