Keeler Thomas Management LLC Has $1.12 Million Stock Position in Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL)

Keeler Thomas Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) by 25.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,491 shares during the quarter. Welltower makes up approximately 1.3% of Keeler Thomas Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Keeler Thomas Management LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $1,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Welltower in the 4th quarter valued at about $323,527,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Welltower by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,211,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $344,457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103,394 shares in the last quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Welltower by 600.5% during the 4th quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 994,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,322,000 after buying an additional 852,434 shares during the period. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC grew its position in shares of Welltower by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC now owns 2,368,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $193,659,000 after buying an additional 600,970 shares during the period. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,178,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.51% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WELL. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Welltower in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Welltower in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Welltower from $90.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Welltower from $89.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Welltower from $87.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Welltower has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.23.

Shares of WELL stock traded up $1.86 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,518,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,045,811. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $19.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.84. Welltower Inc has a one year low of $24.27 and a one year high of $93.17.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 24.07% and a return on equity of 8.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

