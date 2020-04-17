Keeler Thomas Management LLC Sells 7,749 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Keeler Thomas Management LLC lessened its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 35.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,350 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 7,749 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service accounts for 1.6% of Keeler Thomas Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Keeler Thomas Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ascension Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Ascension Asset Management LLC now owns 10,070 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 474 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 3,172 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 27,404 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,208,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Wealth lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. King Wealth now owns 4,040 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UPS stock traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $102.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,849,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,232,575. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.00 and a 52-week high of $125.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $94.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $85.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.94.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 156.11% and a net margin of 5.99%. The firm had revenue of $20.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UPS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Standpoint Research raised United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $107.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. Cfra decreased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $118.00 to $104.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.15.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

